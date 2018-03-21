Do South Africans enjoy equal human rights? Citizens say no

Do all South Africans enjoy equal human rights? Less than half of South Africans think so.

That is what Ipsos found in an opinion poll in which they asked South Africans about their experience of human rights ahead of Human Rights Day on Wednesday.

Different statements were put to interviewees who indicated whether they “strongly agree”‚ “agree”‚ “neither agree nor disagree”‚ “disagree” or “strongly disagree”.

Only 48% believed all citizens enjoyed equal human rights with just less than one in five (18%) saying they “strongly agree”.

Just more than one in four South Africans (26%) disagreed that everyone enjoyed equals rights. Just less than one in four (24%) South Africans agreed or disagreed.

Ipsos conducted the survey from November 2 to December 7 last year by conducting 3‚447 face-to-face interviews with a “representative sample” of South Africans 18 years or older. The interviewees were randomly selected in metropolitan areas.

Ipsos said is was “interesting” there was “virtually no difference” between the experience of men and women.