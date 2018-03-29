"The respondents have made themselves a trusted presence in what should be the safest of spaces — our homes and schools. The respondents must have been aware of the deep trust they engendered and the public’s almost total inability to guard against this epidemic themselves."

He also argues that Tiger Brands and Enterprise Products did not act quickly enough when the listeriosis outbreak was announced in December.

"More than that‚ despite many warning signs the respondents — who account for a third of the market in these products — were not just slow to lead this business sector in dealing with the outbreak. They dragged their heels‚ even until after rational voices had called for action and Government had to intervene. Clearly‚ the respondents do not ascribe to a philosophy that the leader in good (profitable) times‚ should also be the leader in bad times."

There are four groups of people represented by Spoor and Marler Clark: those who lost loved ones they cared for‚ including babies; families who lost breadwinners to the disease; babies who contracted listeria in the womb but did not die; and people who contracted listeria from eating polony but did not die‚ but may have been injured.

The complaint is being filed on behalf 10 class representative applicants: Montlha Welhemina Ngobeni‚ Clinton Gregory Chinula‚ Tebogo Ntjana‚ Philip George Coetzee‚ Presendrie Govender‚ Annelize Le Roux‚ Xolile Bosch‚ Rajesh Kumar Misra‚ Sebastian Laurent‚ Stephen Schwagele-Fan Moritz and Shereze Curtis.