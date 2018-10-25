South Africa

Midrand power to be restored after substation fire

25 October 2018 - 10:49 By Timeslive
Midrand suburbs were thrown into darkness after a suspected arson attack on Tuesday night at the Allandale substation. File photo.
Midrand suburbs were thrown into darkness after a suspected arson attack on Tuesday night at the Allandale substation. File photo.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

Power should be restored to parts of Midrand on Thursday as repairs at the Allandale substation get under way‚ officials said.

"Allandale substation is expected to be switched on by midday today after it was shut down on Tuesday night due to fire. The substation is expected to be switched on at 10h00 after which affected areas will be connected gradually until the station is on full load. This process is expected to last approximately two hours‚" City Power said in a statement.

"Construction work that involved the installation of new Neutral and Earth Combination (NEC) transformers‚ cables‚ insulators and other electrical equipment is nearly complete."

Midrand suburbs were thrown into darkness after a suspected arson attack on Tuesday night at the Allandale substation. Power was lost in Rabie Ridge‚ Austin View‚ parts of Phomolong‚ Mayibuye and Commercia.

"It is believed that the arson incident was a retaliation to a joint operation in which City Power and Ekurhuleni removed illegal connections in the same areas‚" City Power said.

"City Power will update customers should the utility pick up new challenges in the restoration process."

READ MORE

Suspected arson leads to power cuts in Midrand and surrounds

Suburbs around Midrand have been hit by power cuts after a suspected arson attack‚ Johannesburg City Power said on Wednesday.
News
23 hours ago

Robbers make off with cables in armed robbery at Joburg substation

City Power has opened a case of theft following an armed robbery at its substation in Mulbarton‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Friday night.
News
4 days ago

Attempted cable theft causes power outage in Pretoria

Technicians are on site attending to damaged cables that resulted in a power failure in Irene and Doornkloof‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Friday.
News
5 days ago

Fire at substation leaves parts of Eldorado Park without power

As heavy rains pounded in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ parts of Eldorado Park were without power due to a fire at a transformer substation on Friday ...
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Parents pressure school over cooking test‚ but SA chefs say it's great for kids Food
  2. Khayelitsha fire victims battle to put their lives together again South Africa
  3. Man shot dead in taxi-related violence South Africa
  4. Security tightened after councillor's home is burned to the ground South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Drunk' on-duty cop responds to call
Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
X