Power should be restored to parts of Midrand on Thursday as repairs at the Allandale substation get under way‚ officials said.

"Allandale substation is expected to be switched on by midday today after it was shut down on Tuesday night due to fire. The substation is expected to be switched on at 10h00 after which affected areas will be connected gradually until the station is on full load. This process is expected to last approximately two hours‚" City Power said in a statement.

"Construction work that involved the installation of new Neutral and Earth Combination (NEC) transformers‚ cables‚ insulators and other electrical equipment is nearly complete."

Midrand suburbs were thrown into darkness after a suspected arson attack on Tuesday night at the Allandale substation. Power was lost in Rabie Ridge‚ Austin View‚ parts of Phomolong‚ Mayibuye and Commercia.

"It is believed that the arson incident was a retaliation to a joint operation in which City Power and Ekurhuleni removed illegal connections in the same areas‚" City Power said.

"City Power will update customers should the utility pick up new challenges in the restoration process."