WATCH LIVE | Omotoso trial resumes as defence tries to remove 'biased' judge

The case against Nigerian evangalist Timothy Omotoso resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court today.

Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28, face a litany of charges ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

On Monday, Judge Mandela Makaula dismissed an application by Timothy Omotoso’s defence counsel‚ Peter Daubermann‚ to recuse himself from the case.

Daubermann then told the court that he would bring an application for leave to appeal against the decision, which will be heard on Thursday.

Daubermann cited 10 reasons why his clients believed Makaula should step down. They included that his clients felt Makaula had been biased and had sympathised with University of Johannesburg marketing student Cheryl Zondi, when he excused her from the witness stand to write her exams scheduled for Monday.

Zondi received widespread support in the face of harsh questioning by Omotoso’s defence counsel. The Sunday Times reported that Zondi had also received threatening phone calls in the weeks leading up to the trial.

On Sunday Jesus Dominion International shut its doors on Sunday after protesters from various political organisations and civil society gathered outside the Govan Mbeki church in Port Elizabeth‚ demanding it be closed.