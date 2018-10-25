South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Omotoso trial resumes as defence tries to remove 'biased' judge

25 October 2018 - 13:59 By TimesLIVE

The case against Nigerian evangalist Timothy Omotoso resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court today.

Omotoso, 60, and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani‚ 36‚ and Zukiswa Sitho‚ 28, face a litany of charges ranging from human trafficking to sexual assault and rape.

On Monday, Judge Mandela Makaula dismissed an application by Timothy Omotoso’s defence counsel‚ Peter Daubermann‚ to recuse himself from the case. 

Daubermann then told the court that he would bring an application for leave to appeal against the decision, which will be heard on Thursday. 

Daubermann cited 10 reasons why his clients believed Makaula should step down. They included that his clients felt Makaula had been biased and had sympathised with University of Johannesburg marketing student Cheryl Zondi, when he excused her from the witness stand to write her exams scheduled for Monday.

Zondi  received widespread support in the face of harsh questioning by Omotoso’s defence counsel. The Sunday Times reported that Zondi had also received threatening phone calls in the weeks leading up to the trial. 

On Sunday Jesus Dominion International shut its doors on Sunday after protesters from various political organisations and civil society gathered outside the Govan Mbeki church in Port Elizabeth‚ demanding it be closed.

MORE

Omotoso trial: Judge Mandela Makaula dismisses application to recuse himself

Judge Mandela Makaula has dismissed an application by Timothy Omotoso’s defence counsel‚ Peter Daubermann‚ to recuse himself from the case.
News
3 days ago

Omotoso trial: Judge rapped for showing sympathy to Cheryl Zondi

Peter Dauberman‚ the lawyer representing rape-accused Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso‚ has asked presiding officer Judge Mandela Makaula to recuse ...
News
3 days ago

'I was chased by an unruly mob': Omotoso lawyer cries foul over 'intimidation'

Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso’s defence counsel Peter Daubermann spent Monday morning telling the Port Elizabeth High Court how he‚ his ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Twitter reacts to Omotoso's extravagant outfits

"Wearing a white frilly 14th-century shirt and smiling?"
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. OPINION | 5 ways that SA’s new motor code will benefit car owners Consumer Live
  2. Saudi public prosecutor says Khashoggi murder premeditated World
  3. WATCH | This might be the coolest pride of lions you'll ever see Travel
  4. Who will be the new head of the NPA? Here's the requirements South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Drunk' on-duty cop responds to call
Sanitary pads, VBS and Charles Dickens: Tito Mboweni’s maiden medium-term ...
X