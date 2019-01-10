Thieves arrested after trying to extort money from victim's husband

Thieves who tried to capitalise on the back-to-school rush by robbing a Johannesburg store selling uniforms - and its customers - have been arrested.

While their initial plan to rob the store on Tuesday succeeded, greed got the better of them.

Wanting to make extra cash off the illegal deed, one of the gang phoned the husband of a woman whose purse they had stolen, asking for "a token of appreciation" for "finding" it.

The savvy man promptly alerted police, who set up a showdown.