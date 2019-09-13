21 quotes from Hlaudi Motsoeneng that made him a household name

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng continues to make headlines during his appearance at the state capture inquiry.

While his qualifications, involvement with the Guptas and his “many” roles at the SABC are up for debate, there is no denying that whatever he says leaves many in stitches.

In no particular order, here are some of the quotes from Motsoeneng which have made him a household name:

Two kinds of people

“You have two kinds of people in this world. You have certificated people and educated people. You can have many degrees, but also in that you need brain.” — 2015

Practicality

“I don’t believe in scientific research. I believe in practicality.” — 2016

Educated people

“All that many educated people know how to do is to read the whole day. They don’t have time to think.” — 2016

Unity

“I have been thinking maybe our employees should have uniforms so that they can understand unity.” — 2016

Experience to do the work

“Your degrees can’t work for you. You need experience to do the work. When these people come with their degrees, they drain the same people [who are skilled but don’t have degrees]." — 2014

Encouraging crime

“If you always put crime on media, you report about crime ... actually what you are doing you are encouraging young people to commit crime.” — 2015