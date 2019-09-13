21 quotes from Hlaudi Motsoeneng that made him a household name
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng continues to make headlines during his appearance at the state capture inquiry.
While his qualifications, involvement with the Guptas and his “many” roles at the SABC are up for debate, there is no denying that whatever he says leaves many in stitches.
In no particular order, here are some of the quotes from Motsoeneng which have made him a household name:
Two kinds of people
“You have two kinds of people in this world. You have certificated people and educated people. You can have many degrees, but also in that you need brain.” — 2015
Practicality
“I don’t believe in scientific research. I believe in practicality.” — 2016
Educated people
“All that many educated people know how to do is to read the whole day. They don’t have time to think.” — 2016
Unity
“I have been thinking maybe our employees should have uniforms so that they can understand unity.” — 2016
Experience to do the work
“Your degrees can’t work for you. You need experience to do the work. When these people come with their degrees, they drain the same people [who are skilled but don’t have degrees]." — 2014
Encouraging crime
“If you always put crime on media, you report about crime ... actually what you are doing you are encouraging young people to commit crime.” — 2015
Some leaders are born
“Some leaders are born. Like myself, I am a born leader, so you can’t take that away from me. I have been leading from a young age. From Standard 3 I was a leader, even leading my own teachers.” — 2015
Training doctors and lawyers
“I trained doctors and at the SABC I trained lawyers. That's because all they know is theory. No-one in the SABC was better than me.” — 2019
Running SA
“I know how to run South Africa, man. I have managed a billion [rand] company. I don't need to be a councillor, I need to be a person taking decisions.” — 2019
Corruption
“Maybe I should accept that I am corrupt, and I am accepting it. I am corrupt. My corruption is the good one because it is turning around the lives of the people of South Africa. That is my corruption.” — 2019
Broadcasting is talent
“There are many people at the SABC without matric. Broadcasting is talent. Most who excel have talent, not qualifications.” — 2019
Problems and solutions
“The reason why we are not getting jobs is because, when you apply for jobs, people are asking you about experience. I don't talk about problems, I talk about solutions.” — 2019
Land
“Government should give the people land that belongs to government before we can expropriate other lands.” — 2019
Good leader
“Hlaudi is a very good leader, the doer, the implementer and if you want to change South Africa, vote ACM.” — 2019
Going back to school
“Should I go back to school? The answer is a big no.” — 2016
Hlaudi, the public figure
“Everywhere I go around the world, people acknowledge Hlaudi.” — 2017
Recognition
“I want to applaud people who recognise this wonderful person called Hlaudi. Because when I came here there was no SABC. People will tell you there was no SABC. When I came here, there was just a disaster.” — 2016
Miracles
“I believe in myself and I believe that everywhere I am I do miracles and I will do these miracles in the position I am going to apply.” — 2016
Hullabaloo
“No one else, and also you see when you have all this hullabaloo around you. I was not produced by media; I was not produced by individuals. I have my own brain, I have my own vision and I want to repeat my future is in my hands.” — 2017
Mesmerise
“All these people sitting here, they have qualifications but if they have to take me head on, they know I mesmerise them.” — 2016
The one and only
“In my view Hlaudi Motsoeneng is Hlaudi Motsoeneng and there is one Hlaudi Motsoeneng in South Africa, is this one called Hlaudi Motsoeneng.” — 2016