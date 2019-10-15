Taxi associations accused of terrorising immigrants in Pretoria

“We are living in fear. We do not know when they will strike next,” says Ashley Johnson.

Johnson, a Zimbabwean living in Pretoria, is nursing wounds after being attacked at a shop by a group of men who told him they were cleaning up drug dealing on behalf of Pretoria taxi associations last week.

According to witnesses, such attacks have happened three times in the last month. The men, who according to witnesses arrive in cars marked with the names of taxi associations, have been targeting shops along Eskia Mpahlele Drive, where many foreign nationals spend time.

Witnesses say that on Wednesday October 9, the men carried long sjamboks and whipped people.

“They claim to be doing a clean-up operation against drug dealers but the surprising thing is that they always take money, phones or anything valuable they can find,” says Johnson.

He says they accused him of selling drugs, grabbed him by the collar and pushed him out of the shop where he and his friends were spending time together.