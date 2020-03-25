'Wash your hands - with what?' – Cape Town shack dwellers protest over water a day before lockdown

While hordes were busy with last-minute shopping on Wednesday, Khayelitsha shack dwellers picketed outside the Cape Town Civic Centre demanding water ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown.

More than 40 residents defied calls for people to say at home to curb the spread of the virus. Equipped with empty buckets and placards calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to heed their plight, they sang and danced on the Civic Centre steps.

“The message from our government has been clear: ‘Wash your hands!’ But those of us living in informal settlements ask ourselves: ‘With what?’” The Khayelitsha Community Action Network, which organised the protest, said in a statement.

The organisation said it was worried that Cape Town had most of the coronavirus cases in the Western Cape.