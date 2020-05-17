COVID-19 LIVE UPATES | Day 52: All the latest developments on the virus

May 17 2020 - 09:36

Learning from our elders: Planting veggies for the hard times ahead

“Before lockdown, l would wake up in the morning and go out job hunting,” says 21-year-old Candy Mayfair of Valhuise, Oudtshoorn. “But because l am in lockdown, l then decided to be productive.”

Mayfair had spent three years looking for a job without luck. When the Covid-19 lockdown started, she decided to get a vegetable garden going.

She says she developed an interest in gardening from her grandmother, who worked on a small holding outside Oudtshoorn. “My grandma had a big yard where she used to plant vegetables, and as a child l would help her with watering the garden,” she says.

*This article was originally published by GroundUp