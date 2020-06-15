High court gives Eastern Cape doctor suing EFF manager for defamation an expensive law lesson

“On April 30 2020 at 4.17, the defendant [Gcilishe] wrote several posts on her Facebook account. Among other things she wrote: ‘I hear of Dr Sizwe Mxenge’s arrogance and contemptuousness after he possibly infected his patients at his surgery. My aunt may have fallen victim. Those who know him must warn him to tread carefully and be easy on commentary, or rather shut up because his disclaim will piss me off and won’t end well for him. I still want us to deal with the incapable Eastern Cape Government first, but if he wants war I may be available to come.’”

“The complainant[Mxenge] alleges the defendant [Gcilishe] further stated: ‘Also tell that Doctor Mxenge that it’s very slutty of him to try to shift the blame on any of his patients. He is the one we know went to attend a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal or something. He must shut up. We are the last hope for all our people.’”

Mxenge told the court he regarded the “publication” as defamatory “since it had the effect of tarnishing his good name and reputation, which he has built over years, in the medical profession.

The Facebook post, he said, has received wide coverage because of its accessibility to many people, include his family, peers in the medical profession and patients. He said his patients are his source of income.