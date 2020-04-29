COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | There are more than 300 positive health workers in SA

April 29 2020 - 08:57

Can I move home yet? Covid-19 lockdown regulations require clarity

Does the move from level 5 lockdown to level 4 on Friday mean that people will be permitted to move home?

It’s a question which tenants, new homeowners, landlords and removals companies desperately want answered.

“I’m all packed, ready to move into my new home on the 1st, but there seems to be no certainty as to whether I can or not,” said Mouna Cox. “Nowhere does it say we are not allowed to move, but nowhere does it state that we can!”