COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, death toll at 600,497

July 19 2020 - 08:32

SA artisanal cheesery hopes virus will boost Slow Food

Cheddar-making was put on hold when coronavirus struck an artisanal cheesery on the outskirts of Clarens, a town tucked into the foothills of the Maluti mountains of central South Africa.

Hard cheeses requiring months of ripening were no longer viable, and the small business battled to stay afloat as sales plummeted.

Cheesemaker Marietjie Crowther only managed to produce small amounts of her signature smoked mozzarella and chilli-infused "string cheese".