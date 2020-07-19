South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, death toll at 600,497

19 July 2020 - 07:53 By TIMESLIVE
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine testing, outside Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, July 18, 2020.
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine testing, outside Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, July 18, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

July 19 2020 - 08:32

SA artisanal cheesery hopes virus will boost Slow Food

Cheddar-making was put on hold when coronavirus struck an artisanal cheesery on the outskirts of Clarens, a town tucked into the foothills of the Maluti mountains of central South Africa.

Hard cheeses requiring months of ripening were no longer viable, and the small business battled to stay afloat as sales plummeted.

Cheesemaker Marietjie Crowther only managed to produce small amounts of her signature smoked mozzarella and chilli-infused "string cheese".

July 19 2020 - 07:52

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, death toll at 600,497

More than 14.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 600,497​ have died from COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

Most read

  1. Education experts divided on closing schools South Africa
  2. 'Make basic income grant at least R1,227 a month': Black Sash South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela: 'Kind, loving and true to herself,' says son Zondwa South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Son Zondwa and sister Zenani lead family at Zindzi Mandela funeral South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cold Cape cobra enjoys a 'nice warm bath' in house South Africa

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X