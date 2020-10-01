COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | What you need to know on the easing of travel restrictions
October 01 2020 - 09:18
UK seeks to avoid national lockdown to stop unemployment in millions, minister says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is seeking to avoid a full national lockdown to prevent unemployment soaring into the millions, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday.
"I've not seen any projections of 4 million but certainly we know that there are some 700,000 extra people that are already unemployed as a result of this, and yes you know the projections are, that there are going to be economic impacts," Eustice told Sky.
"It's for precisely that reason that we are trying to avoid full lockdown," he said.
Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility's central economic scenario sees unemployment averaging 3.5 million next year, and rising to 4 million in a downside scenario.
October 01 2020 - 07:26
250,000 domestic worker jobs lost in lockdown
More than 250,000 domestic worker jobs were lost between the first and second quarters of 2020.
This is according to the latest data from Stats SA which shows a decline of 259,000 domestic workers in employment in the second quarter (April to June) compared to the first quarter of this year (January to March).
October 01 2020 - 07:00
6 things you need to know from Naledi Pandor announcing the easing of travel restrictions
Travellers from all African countries are allowed into SA but certain countries from beyond the continent are not, says minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor.
On Wednesday, ahead of the reopening of international borders, Pandor provided more information on international travel under level 1 of the lockdown.
October 01 2020 - 07:00
Older people 'especially isolated during lockdown': study
Older people with cognitive impairment have had smaller social networks and less frequent communication with others during the coronavirus pandemic, a Wits University study has found.
“South Africa is emerging from arguably one of the strictest lockdown responses to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide,” said Dr Ryan Wagner, a researcher at the South African Medical Research Council/Wits Agincourt Research Unit in Mpumalanga.
October 01 2020 - 06:27
IN QUOTES | Blade Nzimande says students and staff affected by Covid-19 will receive counselling
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande gave an update on level 1 lockdown regulations relating to the Covid-19 pandemic during a press briefing on Wednesday.
He spoke about the impact the coronavirus had on the sector and announced initiatives to help those affected by it.
October 01 2020 - 06:30
This is why some people will not wear masks, according to an expert
The fear of being silenced or conforming to societal standards at large are among the reasons some people resist wearing masks, says a specialist.
Erica Munnik, a clinical psychologist and lecturer at the University of the Western Cape, says from the start of the pandemic, some people have ignored or minimised the threat of Covid-19, while others have adopted imposed safety measures.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 23 426 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1772 new cases. Regrettably, we report 67 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 16 734.