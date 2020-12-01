COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will government manage spread of Covid-19 as festive season buzz grips Saffas?

December 01 2020 - 07:34

Traffic stats show why officials fear Covid-19 festive spread

About 20,000 vehicles a day are expected to move between Gauteng and the Western Cape during the festive season, with another 15,000 heading from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape.

Throw in the anywhere between 20,000 and 30,000 vehicles that travel between Gauteng and Limpopo a day, and it's clear to see why these Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) statistics have SA's health officials worried about rapid transmission of Covid-19 during the Christmas holiday period.

Health experts have warned that the country might see a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 infections with the increase in interprovincial travel, as families reunite and holidaymakers hit the road.