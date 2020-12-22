2020: The year Mzansi went sober

If you started 2020 suggesting to your friends that SA would spend a large chunk of the year unable to buy alcohol and, when able, with certain restrictions, you would probably have been laughed at.

Yet, the global Covid-19 pandemic changed not only the way we shop and socialise, but also many people's drinking habits.

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for those who like a good wine for dinner or beer with the boys, and here's how it all went down.

Initial ban

As the coronavirus gripped the world, threatening to cripple health systems and send economies into free fall, the SA government in March announced a nationwide lockdown and a total ban on the sale of alcohol to help stop the spread of the virus locally.

Bars, taverns and shisanyamas would be shut throughout the initial 21-day lockdown period, while public spaces were also closed and all gatherings prohibited.

“Movement of alcohol will be restricted. There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to B. If we find liquor in your car's boot, that is illegal. If you break these laws, you are six months in jail or fined,” police minister Bheki Cele warned at the time.