South Africa

Teen 'extortionist and drug runner' arrested in Cape Town

24 December 2020 - 15:39
Cape Town police confiscated R300,000 worth of drugs after they pounced on an alleged runner for an extortion gang in Khayelitsha.
Image: Supplied

Cape Town police have bust an alleged Cape Flats extortion gang “runner” for dealing in drugs.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the suspect was arrested in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

Extortionists have besieged informal traders in Khayelitsha and surrounding townships since the lockdown regulations were relaxed. The Sunday Times, Sunday Times Daily and TimesLIVE have reported extensively on the scourge.

Van Wyk said an integrated provincial team arrested the 18-year-old during an “intelligence-driven operation”.  

“The members followed up on information on a suspect who was allegedly selling Mandrax for a leading gang grouping and who is also involved in extortion incidents in the same area,” said Van Wyk.

“They searched the premises and found 2,800 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R300,000. The suspect is due to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court.”

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata commended the members for their efforts and thanked the community members who reported criminals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SPECIAL REPORT | Taxing dilemma: Cape businesses live in terror of their ‘protectors’

A ruthless extortion racket has taken root, and the gangs are becoming more efficient by the day
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Taxing dilemma: Khayelitsha’s ‘Robin Hood’ lived for greed, until it killed him

Ayanda ‘Borhey’ Mtila was a revered and feared member of his community. He died in a mysterious hail of bullets
News
1 week ago

'If you don’t pay they rob you' - Call to prayer to take on racketeers

Nolitha Mahamba* panics whenever she receives a call from an unfamiliar number.
News
1 month ago

