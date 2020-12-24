Teen 'extortionist and drug runner' arrested in Cape Town
Cape Town police have bust an alleged Cape Flats extortion gang “runner” for dealing in drugs.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the suspect was arrested in Khayelitsha on Wednesday.
Extortionists have besieged informal traders in Khayelitsha and surrounding townships since the lockdown regulations were relaxed. The Sunday Times, Sunday Times Daily and TimesLIVE have reported extensively on the scourge.
Van Wyk said an integrated provincial team arrested the 18-year-old during an “intelligence-driven operation”.
“The members followed up on information on a suspect who was allegedly selling Mandrax for a leading gang grouping and who is also involved in extortion incidents in the same area,” said Van Wyk.
“They searched the premises and found 2,800 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R300,000. The suspect is due to appear in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court.”
Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata commended the members for their efforts and thanked the community members who reported criminals.
TimesLIVE