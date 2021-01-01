COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 82.9 million, death toll at 1,809,744
01 January 2021 - 07:24
If you have a car crash during curfew, will your insurance claim be rejected?
Insurers generally don’t honour a claim if you were doing anything illegal at the time of the so-called claimable event — such as driving over the legal alcohol limit or without a valid licence.
So what about if you have an accident between 9pm and 6am, when you shouldn’t be on the road at all, thanks to the latest Disaster Management Act curfew?
No existing policy would include any mention of a government curfew, at least not one taken out before March this year, so how would such a claim be treated?
01 January 2021 - 07:15
IN PICTURES | New Year's Eve before and after the coronavirus pandemic
Just how much the coronavirus pandemic changed our world was evident at popular holiday destinations in SA on New Year’s Eve.
Once bustling festive season attractions, crowded with holidaymakers and locals frolicking in the sun while counting down the hours until midnight, were virus “hotspots” almost devoid of human life on Thursday.
The last day of the year was unlike those that elicited shrieks of delight from children, still on a high from Christmas, at popular hangouts in Cape Town and Durban. It was eerily quiet. There would be no raising of glasses to toast the arrival of 2021 at restaurants, pubs and clubs.
01 January 2021 - 06:21
'The longest year of our lives': looking back on 2020
A recent social media remark was that 2020 had been the longest 12 years of our lives — which is not far off if you recall everything that happened.
It certainly felt like a long year — we learnt we were stronger than we thought — but there was so much more to the year than Covid-19.
Let's take a look at some of the memorable events of 2020. We're bound to have forgotten something, remind us with a comment below.
01 January 2021 - 06:00
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 82.9 million, death toll at 1,809,744
More than 82.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,809,744 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
—Reuters