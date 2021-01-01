COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 82.9 million, death toll at 1,809,744

01 January 2021 - 07:24

If you have a car crash during curfew, will your insurance claim be rejected?

Insurers generally don’t honour a claim if you were doing anything illegal at the time of the so-called claimable event — such as driving over the legal alcohol limit or without a valid licence.

So what about if you have an accident between 9pm and 6am, when you shouldn’t be on the road at all, thanks to the latest Disaster Management Act curfew?

No existing policy would include any mention of a government curfew, at least not one taken out before March this year, so how would such a claim be treated?