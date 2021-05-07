Premier Winde's diabetes does a 180 thanks to work with wellness NPO

In just 21 days, Western Cape premier Alan Winde, 56, has managed to turn his 12-year history of type 2 diabetes around with the help of a wellness NPO in Cape Town.

On September 19 the premier was on an oversight visit to the Ubuntu Wellness Centre, an outreach which educates and facilitates job creation by training health and wellness practices for vulnerable communities.

“This is a rare opportunity to make a lasting change for the better. If humanity hopes to survive much longer on this planet, radical transformation is going to be necessary. That journey, if you take this challenge, you will find actually is wonderful,” Winde said on Friday after the good news.

His physician Dr Marina Klocke is said to be “astounded at the medical results”.

Winde said he was inspired and driven to share the plant-based outcomes with all those affected by lifestyle diseases to reduce suffering and to increase wellness.

“That's one down. Now for the next million,” he said.