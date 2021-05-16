South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Trickle down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting Covid-19': Ghebreyesus

16 May 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Joburg residents wait in a queue for the Covid-19 vaccine outside the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, on May 14 2021, in Johannesburg.
Joburg residents wait in a queue for the Covid-19 vaccine outside the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, on May 14 2021, in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

May 16 2021 - 11:07

As Covid-19 numbers rise, officials try to stem panic of a third wave

Healthcare workers and officials are downplaying the looming threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections despite steadily rising case numbers in most of SA’s provinces.

The health department said last week that while the upward trend in cases across SA was “worrying”, the country was not yet in a third wave of the pandemic.

“The Free State, Gauteng, Northern Cape and North West are of particular concern, but every province, with the notable exception of the Eastern Cape, has at least one district of concern,” the department said.

May 16 2021 - 10:14

Bodies of Covid-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -govt document

Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages.

Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges river, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world's worst surge in infections.

Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the pandemic, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths.

May 16 2021 - 10:11

Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022

Australia is sticking to plans to start re-opening to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year, officials said on Sunday, resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders.

In March 2020, Australia closed its borders to non-nationals and non-residents and has since been allowing only limited international arrivals, mainly citizens returning from abroad.

"All the way through we will be guided by the medical advice," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a televised briefing. "We will be guided by the economic advice."

May 16 2021 - 06:00

'Trickle down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting a deadly respiratory virus': Ghebreyesus

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  3. Nafiz Modack charged with murder of top detective Charl Kinnear South Africa
  4. Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil South Africa
  5. All eyes on Constitution Hill, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X