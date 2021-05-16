COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Trickle down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting Covid-19': Ghebreyesus

May 16 2021 - 11:07

As Covid-19 numbers rise, officials try to stem panic of a third wave

Healthcare workers and officials are downplaying the looming threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections despite steadily rising case numbers in most of SA’s provinces.

The health department said last week that while the upward trend in cases across SA was “worrying”, the country was not yet in a third wave of the pandemic.

“The Free State, Gauteng, Northern Cape and North West are of particular concern, but every province, with the notable exception of the Eastern Cape, has at least one district of concern,” the department said.