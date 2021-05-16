COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Trickle down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting Covid-19': Ghebreyesus
May 16 2021 - 11:07
As Covid-19 numbers rise, officials try to stem panic of a third wave
Healthcare workers and officials are downplaying the looming threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections despite steadily rising case numbers in most of SA’s provinces.
The health department said last week that while the upward trend in cases across SA was “worrying”, the country was not yet in a third wave of the pandemic.
“The Free State, Gauteng, Northern Cape and North West are of particular concern, but every province, with the notable exception of the Eastern Cape, has at least one district of concern,” the department said.
May 16 2021 - 10:14
Bodies of Covid-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -govt document
Bodies of Covid-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government said in a letter seen by Reuters, the first official acknowledgement of an alarming practice it said may stem from poverty and fear of the disease in villages.
Images of corpses drifting down the Ganges river, which Hindus consider holy, have shocked a nation reeling under the world's worst surge in infections.
Although media have linked the recent increase in the numbers of such bodies to the pandemic, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, has until now not publicly revealed the cause of the deaths.
May 16 2021 - 10:11
Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022
Australia is sticking to plans to start re-opening to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year, officials said on Sunday, resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders.
In March 2020, Australia closed its borders to non-nationals and non-residents and has since been allowing only limited international arrivals, mainly citizens returning from abroad.
"All the way through we will be guided by the medical advice," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a televised briefing. "We will be guided by the economic advice."
May 16 2021 - 06:00
'Trickle down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting a deadly respiratory virus': Ghebreyesus
Trickle down vaccination is not an effective strategy for fighting a deadly respiratory virus. #COVID19 has already cost more than 3.3 million lives and we’re on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first. #ACTogether for #VaccinEquity now!— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 14, 2021