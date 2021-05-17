North West allows walk-ins for this phase of Covid-19 vaccinations

A door-to-door campaign aimed at assisting registration for Covid-19 vaccinations will be rolled out in the North West this week as the province tries to bolster registrations for the life-saving jabs.

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said: “This [door-to-door campaign] is because some of our communities do not have access to network. For instance, there are areas that are bordering Botswana where when you get there, predominately it is a Botswana network [that is available], not a South African network.”

Without a South African network, residents could not link to the free online portal to register on the country's database for vaccination.

As the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccinations begins on Monday, Sambatha said walk-ins of people over the age of 60 hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine would be allowed in their facilities.

Though walk-ins were allowed, he called on people to assist the elderly in registration or for them to go to health facilities to request assistance. The province was also hosting outreach-based registration programmes.