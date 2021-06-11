COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid third wave rolling relentlessly across Africa, so mask up
June 11 2021 - 11:00
UK supply of Pfizer vaccine tight but on track for targets - minister
Britain's vaccine minister said on Friday that supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for coronavirus would be "tight" over the next few weeks but that he was confident that the country's immunisation targets would be met.
"It is tight," vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Pfizer supplies when asked on LBC radio.
"I'm confident that Scotland will be able to meet the target of offering every adult at least one dose by the end of July as we will in England as well," he added.
Britain said on Thursday that it would give at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the world's poorest nations.
Zahawi said the donations would not affect the domestic vaccine programme."No doses that are required for Scotland, for Northern Ireland, for Wales, for England are being taken away by our announcement (on donating vaccines)," Zahawi said.
Reuters
June 11 2021 - 10:30
Sinopharm unit's Covid vaccine secures approval for use on minors in China
A COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm unit Beijing Institute of Biological Products has obtained approval to be used on people aged between three and 17 in China, a disease control official said on Friday.
Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was speaking to reporters at a news briefing.
Reuters
June 11 2021 - 10:00
Total UK cases of Delta variant spike to 42,323
Total British cases of the Delta coronavirus variant of concern first identified in India have jumped by 29,892 to 42,323, Public Health England said on Friday, adding the variant accounted for over 90% of new Covid-19 cases in the country.
The figure was a big jump on the 12,431 cases of Delta reported last week, although it was not directly comparable as new genotyping tests were used this week, meaning that cases of the variant can now be confirmed within 48 hours.
Reuters
June 11 2021 -09:31
Young, Indian, Unvaccinated: the world's largest inoculation drive falters
India began an inoculation drive for its 1.38 billion people in earnest in mid-January.
Healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly were the first eligible, followed by people aged over 45 in April and then adults aged 18-45 in May.
June 11 2021 -08:43
Brazil plans to allow vaccinated people to not wear face masks, says president
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the health minister was preparing a measure to no longer require face masks for people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus or previously infected.
June 11 2021 -08:00
How primates are helping in the fight against Covid-19
As the coronavirus outbreak rages around the world, the primates, mostly rhesus macaques, at the Tulane National Research Centre in Covington, Louisiana, are taking center stage in the fight against the pandemic.
June 11 2021 -07:45
Thousands of unreported Covid-19 deaths emerge in India
India’s Covid-19 daily death toll surged dramatically after eastern Bihar state revised its figures to include previously unreported deaths, lending weight to suspicion that many more victims have not been included in official data.
June 11 2021 -07:30
Covid-19 pandemic takes Haiti by surprise
Haiti is grappling with its first serious outbreak of Covid-19, and the country has yet to receive its first batch of vaccine doses.
June 11 2021 -07:00
US to donate 500 million vaccine doses globally, sources say
The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries over the next two years, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
June 11 2021 -06:30
President Joe Biden: We won't be safe from Covid-19 at home until we defeat it in every corner of the globe.
We won’t be safe from COVID-19 at home until we defeat it in every corner of the globe. That’s why we’re donating half a billion vaccine doses to countries that need it most.Posted by President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 10, 2021
June 11 2021 -06:20
As the world enters a highly uneven #COVID19 recovery, who benefits and who is falling behind?
New on #ExpertAnswers: As the world enters a highly uneven #COVID19 recovery, who benefits and who is falling behind? Ayhan Kose, Director of the World Bank’s Prospects Group explains:Posted by World Bank on Thursday, June 10, 2021
June 11 2021 -06:15
India records 91,702 new Covid-19 cases over past 24 hours
India on Friday reported 91,702 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, and 3,403 daily deaths from the coronavirus.
The South Asian country's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 29.3 million, while total fatalities are at 363,079, according to data from the health ministry.
Reuters
June 11 2021 -06:10
Covid third wave rolling relentlessly across Africa, so mask up
Fourteen African countries are “aggressively” heading into a third wave of Covid-19 infections, and the delta variant, first identified in India, has now been detected in 13 states to date, said Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong at his weekly briefing on Thursday.
The continent is heading towards five million reported Covid-19 cases (4.9 million) and more than 133,000 deaths by Thursday.
Nkengasong said: “The continent as a whole is moving towards a third wave, there is no doubt about that. This is unfortunate, but it is what you expect in a pandemic. We need to roll out vaccines at speed and scale, that is the only way (to stop the virus).
June 11 2021 -06:00
The low-down on Covid-19 around the world, including Gauteng spike
Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus across the world, starting with SA.
The number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases has surged by 8,881 on June 9, the biggest jump in infections in about five months.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 58 322 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 9 149 new cases, which represents a 15.7% positivity rate. A further 100 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57 410 to date. Read more: https://t.co/NDCvKvhk0U pic.twitter.com/ihfV9mBwnu— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 10, 2021