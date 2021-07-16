Durban CBD slowly rumbles back to life after resembling ‘ghost city’

Durban’s central business district was slowly returning to normal on Friday after resembling a ghost city in the wake of days of rampant looting and destruction.

A few businesses opened their doors for the first time this week.

Public transport, including taxis and buses, was back on the streets in numbers.

Municipal refuse collection trucks were back to clean up the mess littering the streets.

A vegetable hawker on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street, who asked not to be named, was among the first to set up for business early in the morning. He said he was pleased to be back and was inundated with customers wanting to purchase his stock.

“I am very happy I am back in business after a whole week at home without any income,” he told TimesLIVE.