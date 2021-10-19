COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mix-and-matching vaccines is a life-saving cocktail
October 19 2021 - 11:05
Russia reports record daily Covid-19 death toll
Russia reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Russia's Covid-19 task force reported 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections in the past 24 hours.
October 19 2021 - 07:16
Why will children between 12 and 17 only be given one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine?
As children between the ages of 12 and 17 gear up to join the Covid-19 vaccine queue from Wednesday, some have questioned why they will only be given a single dose of the vaccine.
Citizens who are 18 or older have a choice of getting the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine or the double-dose Pfizer vaccine. Health minister Joe Phaahla said young people aged 12-17 years will get one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
October 19 2021 - 06:30
Australia's Covid-19 cases remain subdued as vaccinations rise
Australia's Covid-19 cases remained subdued on Tuesday as its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, gradually move towards normality amid a surge in vaccinations, after being rocked by a third wave of infections from the Delta variant.
Sydney and the national capital Canberra exited a months-long lockdown last week after racing through its inoculation targets while Melbourne is on track to lift its strict stay-home orders later this week as double-dose rates in the adult population pass 70%, 80% and 90%.
Authorities in Queensland, which on Monday became the first Covid-free state to outline its reopening plans, urged the state's 5 million residents to get vaccinated ahead of opening its state borders a week before Christmas - when its double-dose vaccination rate is expected to reach 80%.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the opening of borders should act as an "incentive" for residents to get inoculated.
Queensland has so far only fully vaccinated 57% of its population above 16, well below the national average of 68%.
Some states and territories have mandated inoculation of frontline workers with offenders facing up to A$5,000 ($3,718) fine in the remote Northern Territory.
Michael Gunner, the territory's chief minister, on Monday blasted Texas Senator Ted Cruz who labelled the territory's vaccine mandate as "Covid tyranny"."We don't need your lectures, thanks mate. You know nothing about us.
And if you stand against a life-saving vaccine, then you sure as hell don't stand with Australia," Gunner said in a tweet.
Texas has seen nearly 70,000 deaths from the virus, compared with just 1,558 in Australia and none in the remote Northern Territory.
A total of 1,749 new cases were reported in Victoria, the majority in Melbourne, down from 1,903 on Monday.
Daily infections in New South Wales, home to Sydney, rose slightly to 273, still well down from its pandemic high in early September.
October 19 2021 - 06:15
Chinese northern city in soft lockdown amid latest Covid-19 outbreak
China reported nine new domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases for October 18, the highest daily tally since the end of September, with a northern border city enforcing a soft lockdown to contain infections.
Out of the nine local cases, four were found in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Tuesday.
Erenhot city in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, adjacent to Mongolia, advised its 76,000 residents on Monday not to step out of their residential compounds unless for necessary matters. It has reported a total of four local cases as of Tuesday morning since October 13.
Vehicles were banned from leaving or entering the city, except for essential cars with official clearance, the Erenhot health authority said in a statement on Monday.
The city also closed indoor public venues such as cinemas, internet cafes and gyms, and suspended tourist sites as well as places for religious activities.
The northwestern city of Xian in Shaanxi province reported five local cases for October 18. The city has suspended some tourist sites to carry out disinfection, and require those arriving in the city from outside Shaanxi province to show proof of negative test results within 48 hours before they can visit tourist sites or stay at hotels.
The southern city of Changsha in Hunan province and northwestern Yinchuan in the Ningxia autonomous region also reported one case each for October 18, according to the NHC data.
Yinchuan has advised residents not to leave town for unnecessary trips, and closed public venues such as bars and cinemas in two districts with higher virus risk.
Officials have not provided details on how the people were infected, or whether they had contracted any variants of concern.
Including infected travellers who arrived in China from abroad, there were 25 cases in total, compared with 24 a day earlier, for October 18.
The country also detected 19 new asymptomatic patients for October 18, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.
Mainland China has so far reported 96,571 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in late 2019.
October 19 2021 - 06:00
Mix-and-matching vaccines is a life-saving cocktail, says new report
The ghost of the AstraZeneca controversy will haunt SA for some time, and it’s become more relevant as research suggests one dose of AZ followed by a second dose of an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer is even more potent than two doses of AZ.
The research paper, just published in The Lancet Regional Health — Europe, has major implications for vaccine policies around the world.
It tells us, with hindsight, if SA had rolled out the first doses of AstraZeneca instead of selling them, and had then switched to the Pfizer vaccine which is now so readily available, thousands of lives could have been saved.
