Social grants, #FeesMustFall and Covid-19 jabs: 5 takeouts from the MTBPS

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Thursday SA cannot afford to have vaccine hesitancy if it is serious about prioritising saving the economy in future waves of Covid-19 infection.

He said getting more South Africans vaccinated would put the country in a better position to respond effectively to the economic impact brought about by the pandemic.

More than 23-million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in SA since the rollout began in February.

The minister presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Thursday, with a focus on growing the economy.

Here are five important highlights from his speech:

IS THE ECONOMY GROWING?

The minister said the eased lockdown restrictions had a positive influence in the quick economic growth in the first half of the year, saying it is expected to grow by 5.1% in 2021 from a 6.4% contraction in 2020.

“In the first half of 2021, the economy recovered more quickly than expected, reflecting less stringent Covid-19 restrictions, along with lower interest rates, support from strong international demand and higher commodity prices.

“Over the next three years the growth in the economy is expected to average 1.7%, reflecting some structural weaknesses such as inadequate electricity supply.”