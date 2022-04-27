Councillor proposes mass funeral for 26 KZN flood victims killed in Nazareth

An eThekwini ward councillor on Tuesday called for a mass funeral in an area where about 26 people died in the recent floods.

Bongani Ngubane has asked the department of social development to help arrange a mass funeral for the 26 who died in Nazareth, Pinetown.

“We would like to do a mass funeral: have one big funeral with a marquee tent because at this rate, we will end up having protests from the different areas in the ward [from people] who complain that I’m not visible to them,” Ngubane said.

He said he was yet to consult the affected families on the issue of the mass burial but insisted it was for the best.

“It is our recommendation as a council and ward committee that it would be easy for us to have one mass funeral, especially for the Majolas who lost several people. It will reduce the pressure on the council and will give me time to go and fundraise for these 3,000 people who don’t have clothes and food as we speak,” he said.