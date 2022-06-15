How a rape case was crucial in linking murderer to cycling champ’s death

For more than a decade the family of slain cycling champion Etienne van Wyk waited, hoping for justice to be served while his killer apparently forged a new life in a town about two hours away from the crime scene in Mpumalanga.

Van Wyk, 29, was bludgeoned to death at his home in Steiltes, Mbombela, on January 30 2007 by Mafika Ronnie Nkosi during a botched house robbery. The businessman’s bloodied and battered body was found the next morning by his domestic worker and gardener.

Fingerprints were found at the scene but there was no match when a search was conducted.

After the initial investigation turned cold, the case was handed over to the Hawks’ Mpumalanga serious organised crime investigations unit. More than 13 years later, Nkosi was arrested in Elukwatini, where he worked as a forklift driver at a hardware store.

Investigating officer Lt-Col Erhard Ströh explained the events that played out after the murder.

“[Initially], the local criminal record centre attended to the scene and established forensic evidence linking the suspect to the crime scene. At the time of the incident no suspect was identified, and no suspect was arrested,” he told TimesLIVE.