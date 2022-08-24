×

South Africa

'Fix the economy, we are struggling,' says Tshwane shutdown protester

24 August 2022 - 12:47
A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'No to high food prices' during a national strike day of action march over the high cost of living in Tshwane.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'No to high food prices' during a national strike day of action march over the high cost of living in Tshwane.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

“It is a sacrifice I am willing to make to get the message out, for the upcoming generation,” says Thabo Rangwato, one of the protesters gathered in Tshwane for a march through the city to highlight socioeconomic concerns.

Though the private sector and government are enforcing a no work, no pay policy for the so-called “national shutdown”, Rangwato, who works in the public service, said he stayed away from work because “we are struggling and the issues are evident”.

“We want government to do something about the economic issues in this country. And the load-shedding situation is threatening the economy.

“Also the issues of illegal immigrants should be taken seriously. Those who are here illegally must go — the borders must be protected,” he said.

According to the Tshwane metro police department, streets that will be affected by the march are:

  • Francis Baard Street; 
  • Nana Sita Street;
  • Visagie Street;
  • Pretorius Street;
  • Helen Joseph Street;
  • Madiba Street;
  • Sisulu Street;
  • Du Toit Street;
  • Nelson Mandela Drive;
  • Steve Biko Street; and
  • Hamilton Street. 

The crowd is expected to disperse from the Union Buildings at about 2.30pm.

