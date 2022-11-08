South Africa

Dozens bust in Gauteng drunk driving blitz

08 November 2022 - 16:59
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Gauteng traffic police are stepping up drunk-driving operations for the festive season.
Image: 123RF/Somchai Jongmeesuk

Gauteng traffic police arrested 38 motorists at the weekend for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The offenders were arrested in various parts of the province, such as Mabopane, Vosloorus and Ennerdale.

“The majority were arrested in Vosloorus during a law-enforcement operation there, with the highest drunk driver recorded at 1.40mg/1,000ml,” police said.

The legal breath alcohol limit for driving is less than 0.24mg/1,000ml of breath.

“Gauteng traffic police, with other law-enforcement agencies, will intensify drunk-driving operations this festive season to ensure the safety of road users. [Those arrested will] face the full might of law,” Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

