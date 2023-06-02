South Africa

Police arrest 4 suspects after murder of ‘witness’ outside Cape Town court

02 June 2023 - 12:27
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg magistrate's court in Cape Town last Thursday. File photo.
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg magistrate's court in Cape Town last Thursday. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Western Cape police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a woman near the Wynberg magistrate’s court last Thursday, saying they have forensic evidence to link them to the brazen shooting.

A video of a gunman approaching three women and shooting the lady in the middle on May 25 has gone viral.  

On Friday, provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said: “Investigation by a dedicated integrated investigation team comprising detectives from the provincial office and Wynberg detectives has landed four suspects behind bars in connection with the murder.

WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution'

CCTV has been shared on social media of a shooting incident that left one woman dead near the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday last week.
News
1 day ago

“The victim was [shot dead] after leaving the court building en route to the taxi rank.

“The investigation took the team to different locations within the Cape metropole, where they conducted tracing operations and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked to the murder through investigation and forensic evidence.

“Police also seized a silver Nissan Tiida as well as cellular phones that will be analysed.”

Pojie said the suspects, aged between 24 and 33, are to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Monday.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details will be divulged.”

Media reports suggest the woman had turned state witness in a pending high-profile case.

Asked about the victim, the Wynberg community policing forum's Shamila Nicholas said: “I haven't received any communication [other than] the deceased appeared in court as a witness.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Fall on your sword': Police union calls for national commissioner's head over crime stats

The South African Policing Union has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola over his ...
News
1 day ago

‘We're not safe with Bheki Cele at the helm’ — Outrage over latest crime stats

South Africans have weighed in on the latest crime statistics, with some claiming the country is “transforming into a gangster state” and they are ...
News
2 days ago

Limpopo police launch manhunt for cash-in-transit heist suspects

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on Monday on the Senotlelo-Mokgwaneng main road in ...
News
3 days ago

'Armed robbers' killed in shoot-out with Durban police

Two men suspected of robbing a courier driver at gunpoint have been killed in a shoot-out with police in Newlands East, Durban.
News
1 week ago

Protection unit members shoot man who 'attacked' Cape Town MMC's car

Cape Town’s safety and security VIP unit used firearms to foil an “attack” on a vehicle transporting the city’s MMC for urban mobility on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution' South Africa

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana approaching court with dirty hands: home affairs South Africa
  2. KZN businessman says raid on assets has left him and family broke News
  3. Naming an Asian restaurant ‘Zuma’ is not logical, says advertising authority News
  4. Determined woman wins 3-year-long David & Goliath battle with Merc dealership News
  5. WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution' South Africa

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'