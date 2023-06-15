The company was adamant the failure of the business would not affect Drip Footwear operations.
“Drip Footwear is not affected and will remain operational and business as usual.”
Many people on social media encouraged Lekau.
Entrepreneur Lindo Mnisi wrote: “This is not the first business to fail and will not be the last. A lot of businesses fail within the first year. Those that make it to the third year stand a chance of survival, but [are] also not guaranteed success. You tried, it didn't work out. On to the next one, king.”
Social media user Thula wrote: “You will rise from this. This is part of being an entrepreneur, some risks pay off and some don’t. Wishing you all the best going forward. Chin up, you’ve done well for yourself. You aren't the first to go through this and won’t be the last.”
V Technologies wrote: “The road to success is paved with failure, but don’t give up. Every failure is a chance to start fresh and come back stronger. Every successful person has failed, it’s part of the journey. Believe in your resilience and ability to bounce back.”
Social media user Harrison Peter wrote: “All the best Lekau, my brother. I pray God our father gives you strength, I do not wish anything negative on your side because you are helping a lot of families by creating jobs for the unemployed in South Africa. I love you, brother, for bringing black excellence.”
Last month, one of the biggest upmarket shisanyama restaurants in Thembisa, Imbizo Shisanyama, closed its Mall of Thembisa branch after three years in operation.
This as businesses operate under difficult conditions due to the power crisis. In Roodepoort, a manufacturer, Welding Alloys South Africa, is going into its second month without electricity and fears retrenchments after spending more than R250,000 on diesel.
Here are some reactions to Lekau’s clothing shop closure:
‘You will rise from this’: Reactions to Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana closing kids' clothing shop
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Drip footwear founder Lekau Sehoana has received encouragement from many people after announcing the failure of a business venture in his home province, Limpopo.
Lekau posted on his social media platforms about the closure of his children's clothing shop Kiddies Republic in Polokwane. The shop closed after almost a year in operation.
“The first Kiddies Republic shop was opened on July 30 2022 at The Mall of the North in Polokwane, Limpopo, with plans to open more,” he said.
“However, in any business, an owner takes a risk by operating with the hope of the business becoming successful. This was not the case. Kiddies Republic was not financially viable, thus the difficult decision to close our doors.”
He said liquidators were appointed last week by the master of the high court in Polokwane. This marked a sad day for employees of the shop.
“All stakeholders were informed by management of liquidation and subsequent appointment of the liquidators.”
From hosting the president to packing it all up: Why Thembisa’s iconic Imbizo Shisanyama shut its doors
The company was adamant the failure of the business would not affect Drip Footwear operations.
“Drip Footwear is not affected and will remain operational and business as usual.”
Many people on social media encouraged Lekau.
Entrepreneur Lindo Mnisi wrote: “This is not the first business to fail and will not be the last. A lot of businesses fail within the first year. Those that make it to the third year stand a chance of survival, but [are] also not guaranteed success. You tried, it didn't work out. On to the next one, king.”
Social media user Thula wrote: “You will rise from this. This is part of being an entrepreneur, some risks pay off and some don’t. Wishing you all the best going forward. Chin up, you’ve done well for yourself. You aren't the first to go through this and won’t be the last.”
V Technologies wrote: “The road to success is paved with failure, but don’t give up. Every failure is a chance to start fresh and come back stronger. Every successful person has failed, it’s part of the journey. Believe in your resilience and ability to bounce back.”
Social media user Harrison Peter wrote: “All the best Lekau, my brother. I pray God our father gives you strength, I do not wish anything negative on your side because you are helping a lot of families by creating jobs for the unemployed in South Africa. I love you, brother, for bringing black excellence.”
Last month, one of the biggest upmarket shisanyama restaurants in Thembisa, Imbizo Shisanyama, closed its Mall of Thembisa branch after three years in operation.
This as businesses operate under difficult conditions due to the power crisis. In Roodepoort, a manufacturer, Welding Alloys South Africa, is going into its second month without electricity and fears retrenchments after spending more than R250,000 on diesel.
Here are some reactions to Lekau’s clothing shop closure:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
35 days without power: Factory spends more than R250k on diesel as City Power fails to restore transformer
Armoured glass and high tech security keep Arthur Kaplan liquidators locked out of luxury watch store
'He's tired of lending me his Maclaren' — Lekau Sehoana reveals Cassper's Rolls-Royce 'promise'
Fragrance launch of sneaker king Lekau Sehoana drips with finesse
'Alcohol was a way of escaping the reality of poverty & pain' — Drip founder Lekau Sehoana on going sober
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos