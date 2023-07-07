Two arrested shortly after robbing truck of liquor worth about R450,000

Two alleged robbers, aged 35 and 40, are expected to appear in the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Friday after being arrested in Calcutta shortly after a truck transporting liquor worth about R450,000 was hijacked and robbed in Marite on Wednesday.
Two alleged robbers, aged 35 and 40, are expected to appear in the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Friday after being arrested in Calcutta shortly after a truck transporting liquor worth about R450,000 was hijacked and robbed in Marite on Wednesday.
Police said a truck carrying liquor was travelling on the R40 near Marite when a group of armed suspects shot at it while instructing the driver to stop.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said after stopping the truck, the suspects got inside and held the two occupants at gunpoint, ordering them to drive to a secluded place in nearby bushes.
“Upon arrival, it is alleged there were about six cars, including a Toyota Quantum and bakkies at the scene. The two male victims were instructed to offload the consignment into the vehicles, though some of the liquor remained in the truck. The suspects are said to have fled the scene, leaving behind the two victims,” he said.
Police were alerted and a case of robbery was opened.
Brave off-duty cop in shoot-out with three robbery suspects
Police followed up on information provided and two suspects were quickly traced and arrested, while some of the suspected stolen liquor was recovered still inside some of the vehicles.
Mohlala said they were charged with possession of suspected stolen property and armed robbery.
The other suspects were still being sought and anyone with information was urged to call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app, he said.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela applauded police for a job well done. She appealed to the community to refrain from buying stolen goods.
“The market for criminals can be closed if we do not purchase items we suspect to have been stolen. By doing that we can discourage perpetrators from continuing with their dodgy business,” said Manamela.
Image: Gareth Wilson
