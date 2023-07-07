South Africa

Two arrested shortly after robbing truck of liquor worth about R450,000

07 July 2023 - 12:59
A truck carrying liquor was travelling on the R40 near Marite when a group of armed suspects shot at it while instructing the driver to stop.
Image: Supplied:SAPS

Two alleged robbers, aged 35 and 40, are expected to appear in the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Friday after being arrested in Calcutta shortly after a truck transporting liquor worth about R450,000 was hijacked and robbed in Marite on Wednesday.

Police said a truck carrying liquor was travelling on the R40 near Marite when a group of armed suspects shot at it while instructing the driver to stop.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said after stopping the truck, the suspects got inside and held the two occupants at gunpoint, ordering them to drive to a secluded place in nearby bushes.

“Upon arrival, it is alleged there were about six cars, including a Toyota Quantum and bakkies at the scene. The two male victims were instructed to offload the consignment into the vehicles, though some of the liquor remained in the truck. The suspects are said to have fled the scene, leaving behind the two victims,” he said.

Police were alerted and a case of robbery was opened.

