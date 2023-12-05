Police confirmed a former senior ANC official is being investigated on allegations of rape.
The case was opened at the Mondeor police station, south of Johannesburg, on Monday, said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.
“Due processes will follow. Investigations will guide as to whether there is a case to answer to [or not],” she said.
According to a police report, which Sowetan has seen, the politician allegedly sexually abused the woman between 2017 and 2019.
The complainant alleged the politician offered her financial assistance and raped her in different locations in Gauteng.
The report further states that when the woman fell pregnant, the politician forced her to have an abortion.
Complaint of rape lodged against former senior ANC official
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
