South Africa

Airport staff gear up for festive season rush, identify peak travel days

08 December 2023 - 16:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
OR Tambo International Airport’s busiest week is expected to be between December 11 and 17. File image.
OR Tambo International Airport’s busiest week is expected to be between December 11 and 17. File image.
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said on Friday it is ready to welcome large volumes of travellers this festive season, with contingency plans and strategies to deal with the busiest days of the year.

In Johannesburg, OR Tambo International Airport’s busiest week is expected to be between December 11 and 17.

Its busiest day is set to be December 11 when 285 departing and 292 arriving aircraft movements are predicted, with 28,727 passengers departing and 29,315 passengers arriving at the airport

Cape Town International Airport’s busiest week will be between January 1 and January 7, with January 1 the busiest day as 264 aircraft movements are scheduled, with 32,750 passengers arriving and departing.

Heightened police presence to watch over Joburg roads this festive season

Johannesburg's safer festive season campaign to focus on drunk driving and vehicle and driver fitness.
Motoring
1 day ago

Durban's King Shaka International Airport is set to record its busiest week between December 11 and 17. At its busiest, it is expecting 131 aircraft movements and 19,602 passengers moving through the airport in 24 hours.

These three airports account for 85% of all air passenger traffic in South Africa.

Terence Delomoney, Acsa group executive of operations management, said the peak season strategy will ensure the airports are resourced, positioned and capacitated to handle the huge volumes of passengers.

The strategy also involves collaboration with the Border Management Authority and police service, he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Skin lightening products seized at OR Tambo International Airport

Border management authority officials working in the cargo section of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have intercepted 865kg of skin ...
News
4 hours ago

Solo trips are in for women, with London and Rome the top destinations

Small group tours are also on the rise.
News
4 hours ago

133 undocumented foreigners intercepted in Limpopo

A convoy of 11 vehicles travelling from Zimbabwe and heading to Polokwane with 133 occupants was intercepted by the Limpopo provincial tracking team ...
News
9 hours ago

Solar panels mislabelled for sale and fake Lego seized in Gauteng — police

Police seized solar panels in Crown Mines, Johannesburg, on Thursday, making two arrests.
News
9 hours ago

Male traveller, 61, dies while preparing to board flight to Durban

A traveller has died while preparing to board a flight at Cape Town International Airport, the Airports Company South Africa confirmed on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Hefty handbags will not be allowed when flying, Acsa warns passengers

The Airports Company South Africa says hand baggage regulations are being tightened to align with aviation safety and compliance standards.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities South Africa
  3. Dan Marokane expected to be appointed as Eskom CEO South Africa
  4. ‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Public goes for cash after van blown up in cash-in-transit heist South Africa

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad