Border management authority (BMA) officials working in the cargo section at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have intercepted 865kg of skin lightening products and unregistered medicines.
The products came in on a flight from Nigeria on Thursday, the BMA said.
Skin lightening products are prohibited in South Africa as they cause harm to the skin.
The seized items will be destroyed.
TimesLIVE
Skin lightening products seized at OR Tambo International Airport
Image: Esa Alexander
