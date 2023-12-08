South Africa

Skin lightening products seized at OR Tambo International Airport

08 December 2023 - 15:20 By TimesLIVE
The products were seized in the cargo handling section of the airport. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Border management authority (BMA) officials working in the cargo section at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have intercepted 865kg of skin lightening products and unregistered medicines.

The products came in on a flight from Nigeria on Thursday, the BMA said.

Skin lightening products are prohibited in South Africa as they cause harm to the skin.

The seized items will be destroyed.

