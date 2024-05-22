World

Venus Williams among sporting figures to get own Barbie doll

22 May 2024 - 07:53 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Venus Williams' Barbie doll is dressed in an all white tennis dress and visor and comes with a miniature racket. File photo.
Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and Australian soccer player Mary Fowler are among nine athletes to get a Barbie doll in their likeness as toy maker Mattel seeks to shine a light on women sports role models ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Mattel unveiled the dolls on Wednesday, each with their bespoke accessories. Fowler's wears gloves and holds a football while Williams' doll, dressed in an all white tennis dress and visor and wearing earrings, comes with a miniature racket.

The former world No 1 said she hoped to motivate young girls into sports with the doll.

“I literally can’t imagine my life without sports and without the game," Williams said in a video in which she held the doll.

"I want other young girls to have that invaluable experience of playing a sport, and what it teaches you and what you learn and what you take from it, not only that moment [but] for the rest of your life. I think it’s so important for girls to be in sports."

Viola Davis, Kylie and more honoured in Barbie 65th year celebration

Barbie celebrates 65 years of empowering young girls with latest release
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Other sports figures to have a doll in their likeness include French boxer Estelle Mossely, Polish sprinter Ewa Swoboda, Spanish doctor and paratriathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez, Italian former swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Canadian soccer player Christine Sinclair and Mexican and Brazilian gymnasts Alexa Moreno and Rebeca Andrade.

The dolls, unveiled as Barbie turns 65 this year, "[recognise] the impact of sport in fostering self-confidence and ambition among the next generation", said Krista Berger, senior vice-president of Barbie and Mattel’s global head of dolls.

“By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality."

Reuters

