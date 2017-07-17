SACP’s Mapaila submits affidavit against Zuma to intelligence watchdog

But Mapaila said Zuma had told SACP and ANC officials that he had based the decision on an intelligence report.

“I’ve noticed many lies being said by the president. That is why I can confirm now (in) public, for the first time, I have deposed an affidavit against the president with the inspector general of intelligence, because he had gone to court to refute the fact that when he was removing Pravin Gordhan and deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas that he used the intelligence report – and he had briefed us (on) that. And I couldn’t understand… how could he tell us the truth and lie to the public?” Mapaila said on Sunday night in a panel discussion broadcast on TV news channel eNCA.