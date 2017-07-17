SACP’s Mapaila submits affidavit against Zuma to intelligence watchdog
Solly Mapaila, the deputy general secretary of the SA Communist Party, has submitted an affidavit to the inspector general of intelligence, accusing President Jacob Zuma of lying about why he fired former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.Zuma reshuffled his cabinet at the end of March, booting out Gordhan and Jonas. An official presidency statement at the time said the move had been prompted by a need for renewal.
But Mapaila said Zuma had told SACP and ANC officials that he had based the decision on an intelligence report.
“I’ve noticed many lies being said by the president. That is why I can confirm now (in) public, for the first time, I have deposed an affidavit against the president with the inspector general of intelligence, because he had gone to court to refute the fact that when he was removing Pravin Gordhan and deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas that he used the intelligence report – and he had briefed us (on) that. And I couldn’t understand… how could he tell us the truth and lie to the public?” Mapaila said on Sunday night in a panel discussion broadcast on TV news channel eNCA.
It was not clear whether Mapaila’s affidavit forms part of an ongoing investigation into the intelligence report. Both the SACP and the Democratic Alliance have reported the matter to the inspector general.
“I had to take that step because I felt it was important that we must bring him to the commitment of our movement. Our movement has always been a truthful movement,” Mapaila said.
“That is why the NEC must have the courage to take the president to task and not go and necessarily debate the fact that there’s this vote of no confidence, they can’t agree, there’s this and that number.
“(They must look) into the primary principles of our movement and, I can tell you, President Zuma will fail each and every one. That is what we call corruption.”
From the word go, the SACP and senior ANC leaders have disputed Zuma’s version of why he had overhauled his cabinet.
ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa have spoken publicly about the intelligence report, which apparently accused Gordhan of being part of a conspiracy to overthrow the South African government.
At a media briefing soon after his removal, Gordhan also flashed what he said was a dubious intelligence report.
The SACP has since then stepped up calls for Zuma’s resignation.
The functions of the inspector general of intelligence are contained in the Intelligence Oversight Act of 1994 and include monitoring whether the country’s intelligence services comply with the constitution and relevant legislation in relation to intelligence and counter-intelligence.
The inspector general is also responsible for investigating complaints from members of the public regarding maladministration, abuse of power and transgressions of the constitution within the intelligence services.
