President Jacob Zuma is addressing the nation ahead of a decision in Parliament on Thursday on whether to hold a motion of no confidence against him.

This ANC's 249-member parliamentary caucus took the decision following Zuma's repeated refusal to step down after being asked to do so by the party's top leadership structures‚ including the national executive committee‚ the national working committee and the party's top six officials in the last 10 days.

In a televised interview‚ Zuma reiterated that he would not resign voluntarily‚ adding that only the national assembly had the authority to axe him.

Zuma spoke hours after the dramatic police raid on a gated mansion of the Gupta brothers, billionaire friends of the president who have been accused of using their influence over the government to gain control of state companies and contracts.