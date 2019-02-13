WATCH LIVE | MPs continue Sona debate in parliament

Members of parliament are continuing the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, DA MP Phumzile van Damme took the opportunity during the debate to challenge Ramaphosa to prove his commitment to fighting corruption by suspending implicated ministers, including Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane.

EFF leader Julius Malema also weighed in, saying he would not believe Ramaphosa's commitment to fight corruption until he fired Mokonyane. The leader of the red berets told Ramaphosa to cut the size of his cabinet and to do away with deputy ministers.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Ramaphosa should not absolve himself from the role he played in government under former president Jacob Zuma. Maimane said Ramaphosa was there all along while the national debt rose to almost R3-trillion and the economy dipped into recession.