Politics

WATCH LIVE | MPs continue Sona debate in parliament

Editor's Note: This livestream is due to begin at 2pm

13 February 2019 - 13:30 By TimesLIVE

Members of parliament are continuing the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, DA MP Phumzile van Damme took the opportunity during the debate to challenge Ramaphosa to prove his commitment to fighting corruption by suspending implicated ministers, including Gwede Mantashe and Nomvula Mokonyane.

EFF leader Julius Malema also weighed in, saying he would  not believe Ramaphosa's commitment to fight corruption until he fired Mokonyane. The leader of the red berets told Ramaphosa to cut the size of his cabinet and to do away with deputy ministers.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said Ramaphosa should not absolve himself from the role he played in government under former president Jacob Zuma. Maimane said Ramaphosa was there all along while the national debt rose to almost R3-trillion and the economy dipped into recession.

The ANC meanwhile made an about-turn on land expropriation on Tuesday by announcing during the debate that parliament would begin the process of amending the constitution in this current term. Party chief whip Jackson Mthembu said, "We are fast-tracking land reform by implementing our resolution on the expropriation of land without compensation."

Ten days ago, he told the Sunday Times that the process to amend the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation would be deferred to the sixth parliament.

