WATCH | DA in trouble in Joburg as coalition partners speak out on Mashaba's exit

"The co-operation government has not been without its challenges, but importantly more often than not we have been able to agree on the best possible solutions for the people we serve. The disagreements have strengthened our co-operation,” said Dhlamini.

“During this transition period in the city, the IFP remains committed to putting the people of Johannesburg first, and therefore in the days leading to November 27 [when Mashaba’s resignation takes effect], service delivery must not be interrupted.”

The EFF – which despite not officially being part of the coalition had steadfastly supported Mashaba and voted alongside the DA – described Mashaba as “always humble, consultative and willing to concede to superior logic”.

“Even as he belonged to a political party characterised by white supremacy and anti-poor policies, Mashaba turned his back on these policies and practices that are core to the DA. He became more social democratic than even the neo-liberal ANC that his coalition government replaced. He ran the city with the poor and not profit at the centre of policy planning,” the party said in a statement.

“There is absolutely no doubt that the election of Zille as federal chairperson is a turn to the right in the DA, which should necessitate all social democrats to abandon it once and for all. Zille represents a colour-blind white caucus that seeks to live life as if there is no racism and the brutal history of apartheid in SA.”

It said Mashaba’s departure is a “sad development for the left-leaning and people-oriented transformation of the local state”.

“The EFF will now enter into internal consultations and at a right moment, we shall inform the people of SA and the city of Johannesburg of our proposed way forward.”