Collins Chabane refused to meet with Khulubuse Zuma over 'business proposals'

Simons had several meetings with them to listen to their business ideas and how they sought assistance from the minister.

Among other things, they requested him to facilitate a meeting for them with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

The "young men" also wanted a contract that would have seen their company act as an intermediary for mobile phone services for all government departments.

However, said Simons, the three never benefited financially in any way from Chabane's ministries - both when he was in the presidency and subsequently when he was minister of public service and administration.

It was at this stage that they grew impatient with Simons for his "delays" and threatened to report him to the then president and his nephew Khulubuse.

Subsequent to this, Khulubuse requested a meeting with Chabane, who refused to give in.

"In Nairobi - that was the last incident where I was a witness when Mr Khulubuse Zuma tried to meet with minister Chabane at the hotel - but that meeting never happened. I am not sure if that [the trio] was the only reason he was there," said Simons.

Simons said Chabane was "clear" from the onset that he should keep the Zumas "as far away as possible from him and the offices of the ministry".

To this end, Simons had always met them in Sandton and on one occassion at OR Tambo International Airport.

Simons said Chabane hated corruption in public service and was always cautious of being forced to do things that he suspected smelt of corruption.