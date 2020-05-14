Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Trump's Covid-19 addresses 'better than Ramaphosa's'

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says US President Donald Trump's Covid-19 addresses are good compared with how President Cyril Ramaphosa conducts his.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa gave his fourth Covid-19 address after 48 days in lockdown and 19 days of silence.

“We are ready to shift to a new phase in our response to the coronavirus pandemic,” he told the nation.

He said most parts of the country will move to level 3 lockdown by the end of May. However, areas with the highest rates of infection will remain on level 4.

Ramaphosa said the government will be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations in the coming days, to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and e-commerce, and reduce restrictions on exercise.