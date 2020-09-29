Former North West acting premier snubbed as ANC sticks to its guns

In 2018, Mahumapelo took leave from his position and appointed Nelson to act as premier. But her stint was short-lived after the ANC decided to appoint Job Mokgoro into the position.

The party in the province has now opted to instead swear in former Mahikeng mayor Lena Miga to occupy the legislature seat.

Interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator in the North West, Hlomani Chauke, confirmed the decision of the party, saying it was informed by the NEC resolution to ask accused members to step aside.

He said Nelson had also been asked to step aside from her responsibilities in the IPC.

“We have communicated, we have met with her and spoken to her about the position of the structure. We have communicated the decision of the NEC with regards to those comrades who are appearing at court with fraud, corruption and serious cases. She is one of them, and we have communicated with her,” said Chauke.

He said Nelson has since been bumped down the list to number two of those who are in line to fill in the next vacant ANC position.

“She is fine with that and she has never said anything after that. There is no problem,” said Chauke.

He said the ANC position that those facing serious cases should step aside was clear and that Nelson would get a chance after she had cleared her name.

Nelson declined to comment on the matter, saying it was an internal ANC issue and that her court case was sub judice.

TimesLIVE