Politics

EFF looking to fight people whose anger is at boiling point: Steenhuisen

12 October 2020 - 12:00
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has called for South Africans to unite in the fight against attacks on farmers, farmworkers and members of rural communities.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has called for South Africans to unite in the fight against attacks on farmers, farmworkers and members of rural communities.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen has warned EFF supporters who will attend the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday that “they may be looking for a fight with people whose anger is at boiling point”.

“When EFF members attend the second hearing of Brendin Horner's murder case, as Julius Malema has called on them to do, these 'fighters', as he calls them, will be looking for a fight with those whose anger has reached a boiling point. President Cyril Ramaphosa should call for peace,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Steenhuisen was referring to calls made by Malema last week for EFF “ground forces” to attend the court case in “defence” of public property and democracy.

This followed incidents of public violence and protests as farmers demanded justice for murdered farm manager Brendin Horner when two suspects appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court last week.

'Fire Bheki Cele'

The DA leader also called on Ramaphosa to sack police minister Bheki Cele for his alleged “failure” to prioritise farm attacks.

“Ramaphosa's government has a constitutional duty to promote tolerance and the protection of all citizens. He should replace Cele, who has failed to take decisive action and refused to classify farm attacks as priority crimes,” Steenhuisen said.

He said the party has requested a debate of national importance in parliament to address the seriousness of farm attacks.

“Government can no longer turn a blind eye to this escalating crisis. We need to see a massive increase in research and statistics on this issue,” he said.

Senekal violence shows how easily 'race hatred can be ignited': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the violent protest that took place after the court appearance of the two men linked to Brendin Horner's murder in ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Last week, Steenhuisen lashed out at the government for ignoring the urgency of farm attacks.

He said the party was concerned by farm murders, and called on all South Africans to stop the blame game and unite against the murder of farm owners, employees and rural communities.

“Sadly, Horner's case is not an isolated one. It is the daily lived experience of many farmers, farmworkers and rural communities across SA. They are under siege and in the grip of violent criminals who prey mercilessly on our farmers, farmworkers and members of our rural communities,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Senekal violence shows police are unable to slow descent into lawlessness

This week's events in Senekal, where farmers attacked a police station to vent their anger at the gruesome murder of a young farmer, are a further ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Q&A with AfriForum's Ernst Roets on the Senekal unrest

White farmers went on the rampage in Senekal to protest against another farm murder. Chris Barron asked ERNST ROETS, deputy CEO of AfriForum…
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

WATCH | 'This is definitely not a black and white problem': Farmers on Senekal unrest

The two men accused of the brutal murder of young Free State farmer Brendin Horner are well-known to the local community police forum, although they ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector Politics
  2. Well, well, well, some of tender tycoon Sodi’s assets can’t be found Politics
  3. Masuku was slap bang in the middle of dodgy PPE tender, SIU report claims Politics
  4. ‘I didn’t go on holiday to Zim, I went to sort out border security’ Politics
  5. I fixed Medupi, then they drop-kicked me: Eskom exec Politics

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
X