EFF looking to fight people whose anger is at boiling point: Steenhuisen

The DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen has warned EFF supporters who will attend the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday that “they may be looking for a fight with people whose anger is at boiling point”.

“When EFF members attend the second hearing of Brendin Horner's murder case, as Julius Malema has called on them to do, these 'fighters', as he calls them, will be looking for a fight with those whose anger has reached a boiling point. President Cyril Ramaphosa should call for peace,” he tweeted on Sunday.