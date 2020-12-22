From 'coconut logic' to 'awkward drunk uncle' - five twars between SA politicians that lit the TL this year

The year 2020 was not without some spicy clapbacks and heated exchanges between politicians on Twitter.

Here are five times the country's prominent figures had a go at each other on social media:

Herman Mashaba vs Fikile Mbalula on service delivery

Mashaba called out transport minister Fikile Mbalula for lack of maintenance of a railway station in Khayelitsha in Cape Town. Mashaba had been on a national tour with the members of his newly formed party, Action SA, when he took a swipe at Mbalula.

He accused Mbalula of neglecting railway infrastructure.

“This is a shame on all of us in SA but for you, as a responsible minister, I wonder how you feel when you see something like this. This is going to be your legacy, minister. Perfectly good rail infrastructure neglected and left to be destroyed. History will not remember you fondly,” Mashaba tweeted to the minister.

But Mbalula refused to take the blame, saying the Western Cape was the responsibility of “Mashaba's party, DA”.