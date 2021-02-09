R5m defamation lawsuit ‘misconceived and without merit’: Ronald Lamola

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says the R5m defamation lawsuit brought against him by the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) President Zuma Support Group is “misconceived” and “without merit”.

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus, who leads the group, filed the lawsuit in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in March 2020.

The Sunday World reported that Niehaus said in his affidavit that Lamola had insulted them at an ANC event in Ivory Park in Tembisa, allegedly calling them “thieves who stole money from government”.

In court papers filed last week, Lamola hit back saying the application was “misconceived” and that the group had failed to meet the requirements for defamation.

“The speech I delivered on February 20 2020, the basis of this application, was designed to reclaim RET from those who intend to hijack its legitimate objectives for their own personal gain.