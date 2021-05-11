Duarte confident Magashule will say sorry over Ramaphosa ‘suspension’ saga

The ANC is confident its suspended secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule will apologise for attempting to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Magashule stunned many last week when he issued a public letter announcing his suspension of Ramaphosa in retaliation for his own suspension.

The ANC announced on Monday that its highest decision-making body in between national conferences, the national executive committee (NEC), had decided Magashule should apologise publicly for his role in the matter and that disciplinary proceedings be instituted against him should he refuse to do so.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told the media on Tuesday the party believed Magashule would abide by the apology request.

“We are confident the SG will rise to the occasion and will follow the dictates of the ANC constitution,” Duarte said.