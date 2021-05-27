SIU must investigate Digital Vibes without fear or favour, says presidency

Whether health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has been implicated in the controversial Digital Vibes tender, should step aside is a matter that should be discussed between himself and President Cyril Ramaphosa, not by the cabinet.

This is according to acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was answering questions on whether the cabinet had discussed the serious allegations involving Mkhize, who on Wednesday distanced himself from the R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

The company used two of Mkhize's close contacts after being awarded work — first around the National Health Insurance (NHI) and later regarding the government's response and plans to combat Covid-19 after the pandemic outbreak last year.

“We have said to them [the SIU] that they must do their work without fear, without favour and without being intimidated ... Whether the minister steps aside or not is not a decision cabinet would express itself on. It is a decision that must take place between the minister and the president,” said Ntshavheni.