‘Let us trust in Moseneke’, says Ramaphosa over election inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday pleaded with South Africans to allow a panel led by justice Dikgang Moseneke to investigate whether it will be suitable to hold free and fair elections during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local government elections are scheduled to take place on October 27, though Ramaphosa said the date, which he announced in April, “does not constitute a proclamation” under law.

“The proclamation will be issued by the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta),” he said.

The president said for the first time since its establishment, the Electoral Commission (IEC) is faced with the prospect of conducting elections during a pandemic.

Concerns have been expressed by some political parties represented on the party liaison committee that the elections may not be free and fair given the impact of the pandemic and measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Cognisant of its obligation to ensure the elections are free and fair, the IEC has commissioned Moseneke to lead the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during Covid-19.