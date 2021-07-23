OPINION | Fikile Mbalula’s BBC interview was a mess and out of touch with reality

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula had a lot of us talking after his BBC interview on Thursday with the host of HARDtalk, Stephen Sackur.

He was interviewed about the recent unrest and was asked whether it was an insurrection, as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The interview was a missed opportunity by the minister to acknowledge the real issues affecting millions of South Africans. Instead he blamed the failures of the ruling party on 300 years of colonial oppression.

Here’s why that interview was a failure:

Dismissal of people’s plights

Many things are true about the elements of the recent unrest. It is true some of it had its roots in demands for the release of former president Jacob Zuma, but there were also elements of criminality.

It is also true there is deep anger among millions of unemployed youth who lack access to opportunities. With an official unemployment rate of 32.6%, according to Stats SA, the country has long been a ticking time bomb.