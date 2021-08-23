DA unveils metro mayoral candidates, dares others to do the same

The DA has announced a mixed bag of old and new candidates to run for mayorship in five of the country's eight metropolitan municipalities.

Incumbents in Tshwane (Randall Williams) and Nelson Mandela Bay's Nqaba Bhanga would retain their seats if the party had its way, while it announced three new names for Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Cape Town.

DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis, 34, is most likely to comfortably attain his dream of becoming Cape Town's next mayor as the party enjoys strong support in the city. It governs the metro with a 67% majority attained in August 2016.

Accepting the nomination at a press conference held in Gqeberha on Monday, Hill-Lewis paid tribute to outgoing mayor Dan Plato, describing him not only as a worthy opponent and leader who will long be remembered for the courage he displayed in guiding Cape Town though of some of its stormiest times in recent history, but also as an exemplary democrat in the finest sense of the word.

Hill-Lewis promised that, if elected, he would work day and night to deliver better service to every resident of Cape Town. “No matter where you live, every Capetonian must live in a place that is safe, clean and with access to the services that everyone needs for dignity,” he said.

“I look forward to meeting you in your neighbourhood soon. In the months and years ahead, we will get to know each other well, as we build our home, our city, together,” he added.